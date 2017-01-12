California’s power to trump climate denial

2:13 Storms provide Sacramento region with dramatic scenes of weather's power Pause

3:33 Watch aerial footage of Sacramento Weir gates opening for the first time in a decade

2:47 Watch big rig slide to safety down I-80 east of Truckee, with CHP escort

1:40 USGS keeps watchful eye on Sacramento waterways after back-to-back storms

3:48 Sacramento OES updates flood and levee warnings for south county area

0:51 Brother of a Sacramento man killed by police officers speaks out after seeing incident video

0:44 Aerial view of massive flooding in the Yolo Bypass

0:34 Sacramento River keeps rising

0:39 Sacramento River flows near capacity past downtown and waterfront