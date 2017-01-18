Evidence is clear: Sexism swayed presidential vote

1:22 Kevin Starr, California’s premier historian, dead at 76 Pause

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

1:15 Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years

1:14 Xavier Becerra suggests beer summit on religious liberty with GOP lawmaker

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

1:21 Jerry Brown: California avoided budget deficit through cuts, new taxes

3:27 A timeline for North Carolina’s bathroom law

0:46 California Assembly debates Secure Choice bill in August 2012