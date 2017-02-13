How to foster growth and increase opportunity in California

2:15 Watch the preparation before using helicopters to drop bags of rock into hole at Oroville Dam Pause

1:07 Oroville Dam evacuees wait it out in Chico: 'As soon as they say I can go, I'm going home'

0:07 Streams of cars seen fleeing Oroville area

0:55 Evacuees wait to fill gas tanks at Quik Stop on Hwy 99 and Bogue Road

0:37 Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

0:58 Watch: Drone flies over auxiliary spillway at Lake Oroville

0:24 From the air, ruined landscape clearly shows effect of Oroville Dam spillway problem

1:01 Cal Fire emergency rescue crews gauge raging Feather River, urge caution