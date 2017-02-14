Republicans’ transportation plan would focus on new roads and repair

0:22 Massive rock comes down hill as work on Highway 50 mudslides continues Pause

0:23 Workers continue work to clear Highway 50

0:24 From the air, ruined landscape clearly shows effect of Oroville Dam spillway problem

1:22 Sacramento area flooding through the years: 1862-2017

0:33 Gawkers watch water gush from Oroville Dam

0:23 Caltrans crews try to clear mudslide debris along westbound Interstate 80

0:57 Crash scene at major Roseville intersection

0:25 Caltrans official explains the challenges faced in cleaning up Interstate 80

1:02 Union Pacific train derails into water south of Elk Grove