Oroville Dam shows urgent need for climate adaptation

0:34 Here's what 3 weeks of storms slamming into California looks like from space Pause

2:08 Experience the Lodi skydiver plane crash

0:38 Sacramento shelter dogs have a best friend: Realtor to pay for every animal to be adopted

0:44 Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

0:47 Kevin Faulconer says San Diego is a model city

2:12 State Sen. Janet Nguyen removed from California Senate floor

2:29 49ers GM John Lynch speaks at presser

0:09 Water continues to drain at Lake Berryessa

0:59 Procession honors fallen CHP Officer Lucas Chellew