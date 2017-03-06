Ways to break the cycle of poverty

1:06 Milestone at damaged Oroville Dam Pause

0:20 See spectacular Sierra snow views from CHP helicopter

0:47 It's California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week

1:15 Underground earth home built to withstand all four seasons

2:14 CHP Officer Chellew honored at funeral service

1:53 How to interview at a job fair

1:11 Vandals trash swimming pool at Laurel Ruff Transition School

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life

3:13 Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters