It’s self-defeating to bill parents for their children’s jail time

1:18 'Ban the box' advocates say it gives ex-convicts a better shot to get hired Pause

1:54 Spokesperson says Matthew Muller's family is 'profoundly sorrowful'

0:41 'I didn't know it was that awful,' says mother of Muller victim

1:58 Attorney says FBI should be held responsible for what happened to Aaron Quinn and Denise Huskins

1:28 Hero, stabbing victim Spencer Stone in court as his assailant pleads guilty

1:50 Victim's mother says Vallejo kidnapping case was 'botched' by police, FBI

1:04 Attacker, victim both 'welcome guests' at home where fatal stabbing occurred

1:18 See what's behind the police eyes in the sky

0:33 Sacramento considers homeless center similar to successful version in San Francisco