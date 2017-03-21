There are other options to consider before expanding the Convention Center

0:16 Mclaughlin's Daffodil Hill Pause

0:15 Caltrans official: 'Respect the mountain' during snow storms

1:41 Atmospheric river running high: How swaths of rain in Sacramento area will develop

0:37 Whitewater flows as damaged Oroville Dam spillway is reopened

0:10 Rain pelts south Sacramento area

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

0:22 Caltrans: Interstate 80 open, chains required, drive slowly

0:54 Flooded last month, Rio Linda resident stacks sandbags to hold back February's deluge

1:08 Here's an early look at how the storm will develop this week