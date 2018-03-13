Sacramento can be a great host for NBA All-Star game

When the NBA visits Sacramento on Wednesday and reviews our proposal for All-Star weekend in 2022 or 2023, we hope they see what we see: the next great American city and a first-of-its kind partnership between the Sacramento Kings and Airbnb for a large-scale sporting event.
With a Global Pavilion stretching down Capitol Mall and a 30-minute travel guarantee, we envision a global celebration of basketball with something for everyone to enjoy. That extends to accommodation options, including luxury hotel rooms and Airbnb rentals.
Sacramento saw the spotlight last March, when Golden 1 Center hosted the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament at Golden 1 Center, drawing 55,000 fans and generating an estimated economic impact of more than $5 million.
Never miss a local story.
The NBA All-Star game is an even bigger opportunity. The event last month in Los Angeles contributed $116 million in economic activity, 27 percent more than when it was held there in 2011, according to a study.
Airbnb is no stranger to providing housing during other major events. During the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janierio, 85,000 of the estimated 500,000 visitors stayed with hosts on Airbnb. At this year’s Super Bowl in Minneapolis, 5,500 Airbnb hosts welcomed 7,000 guests and earned a combined $3.7 million in supplemental income.
Airbnb also provides a more sustainable option, with guests typically using less water and electricity per stay and generating roughly a third of the waste – a perfect complement to an All-Star game that would be played in the world’s first entirely solar powered indoor arena.
All-Star Weekend is an exciting opportunity for both Sacramento and Airbnb. It is a chance for Sacramento to continue its transformational economic development and showcase world-class sustainable efforts and the loudest fans in the NBA. We think it is a slam dunk.
Vivek Ranadivé is chairman of the Sacramento Kings and can be contacted at Vivek.Ranadive@kings.com.
Christopher Lehane is head of global policy & public affairs at Airbnb and can be contacted at allstarweekend@airbnb.
Comments