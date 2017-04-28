How $3 million in political donations stands in the way of justice for this boy's death

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:24 Sheriff's Department spokesman describes fatal attack Pause 1:01 Helmet cam footage of Sacramento Fire rescue of cat stuck in tree for 3 days 0:59 Students react to Highlands High School homicide investigation 0:43 The snowpack is still massive in May. Watch 5 years of Sierra snow from space 0:59 Make living art with succulents 1:38 Woman killed on running track at Highlands High School 0:58 Rendon supportive, but cautious on single-payer health plan 2:18 Watch deputy wrestle alligator back into swamp - think your job is tough? 1:10 Jerry Brown: Tooth fairy won't fix California roads, so we must pay 1:54 A look back at the Raiders' recent first- and second-round picks Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Caleb Sears was 6 when he died during oral surgery. His aunt, Anna Kaplan, has helped lead the family's effort to change the law to protect other kids. His grandmother, Ann Bentley, has joined in, too. A powerful lobby has stood in the family's way. Dan Morain The Sacramento Bee