Climate work ahead, and what it means to ‘loiter’ at the California State Fair

Good morning. On behalf of The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board, welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter. Please sign up for it here.
Jack Ohman reviews Made in America Week. Check out the cartoon that was Made in America here.
Our take
Editorials
Now that cap-and-trade is approved, here’s what Jerry Brown and legislators must do: Now that all the huzzahs are dispensed with, Gov. Jerry Brown and legislators need to turn to the work at hand. There’s plenty of it ahead.
All the ways to get kicked out of the California State Fair: Police booted as many as 60 people from California State Fair on Friday, including two teenagers who say they were unfairly targeted and racially profiled.
Columns
Andrew Malcolm, McClatchy DC: The Republican Party in Congress could be on the verge of losing the 2018 midterm elections 16 months before they happen.
Dan Walters, CalMatters: Gov. Jerry Brown traveled two not always parallel paths to win legislative approval for extending California’s cap-and-trade approach to shrinking its carbon emission footprint.
Op-Eds
Chad Mayes: How cap-and-trade bill will help the state while reducing greenhouse gas. Some Assembly Republicans played a central role in negotiating these changes. The problems with the existing program were significant. It would have been irresponsible to do nothing.
Jacqui Irwin and Jessie Ryan: Too many students are put in remedial classes. Assembly Bill 705 would help all students move through community college at a rate that matches their potential. It would require colleges to use students’ high school grades, and stop relying solely on standardized tests.
California Forum
Chuck DeVore: Contrary to the fears expressed last weekend by The Sacramento Bee’s Shawn Hubler, Californians have nothing to fear in Texas, writes the former California lawmaker and conservative, now living in the Lone Star State. They might even find a few things to admire.
Take a number: 58 percent
Donald Trump is tarred with record low approval ratings for a president at this point in his first term. But remarkably – or maybe not – he’s still more popular than Hillary Clinton. In a new Bloomberg poll released Tuesday, Trump is viewed favorably by 41 percent of Americans and unfavorably by 55 percent. Clinton’s numbers: 39 percent favorable and 58 percent unfavorable. Even more troubling for Clinton supporters, whatever she’s doing post-election isn’t working. The survey found that more than 20 percent of people who voted for her in November now have a negative view of the Democratic nominee. – Foon Rhee, @foonrhee
Their take
Charlotte Observer: The Better Care Reconciliation Act is seemingly dead. What’s next for Obamacare depends on how honest Republicans are with Americans and themselves.
Kansas City Star: Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas helped kill the GOP health care bill Monday. But the fight against Obamacare isn’t going away, and supporters of the Affordable Care Act will need to remain vigilant if they want to save it.
The Mercury News: There seems to be no end to Oakland’s government dysfunction. Over a six-year period, fire inspectors failed to examine nearly 80 percent of buildings firefighters had referred to them for followup of dangerous conditions, according to a Bay Area News Group data analysis. The acting fire chief’s response: A canned statement blaming staffing shortages and database problems.
Los Angeles Times: Words matter. And when those words appear on the ballot, where space is limited and the competition for voter attention is high, they matter a lot. This has become an issue for a group of Republicans who have proposed a ballot initiative to repeal a recently passed package of gas taxes and vehicle fees. On Friday, they sued Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a Democrat, claiming his office put a partisan spin on the title it gave their initiative.
Orange County Register: It seems like almost everyone agrees on the need for another route in and out of south Orange County, so long as that route doesn’t come anywhere near them. So continues the saga of the 241 Toll Road extension to the I-5. For at least 15 years, Orange County’s toll road agency did battle with an assortment of environmental groups over the construction of the last stretch of the 241 toll road that was slated to go through San Onofre State Park.
San Diego Union Tribune: The California Supreme Court’s ruling last week overturning lower courts and holding that the San Diego Association of Governments’ $214 billion, long-term transportation funding plan didn’t have to heed a 2005 executive order by then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is a victory for planning sanity and certainty and for representative democracy.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch: The last thing Republicans on Capitol Hill apparently want the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to do is actually protect financial consumers. That would explain the angry GOP reaction whenever the bureau announces new rules, such as one this week to stop big financial institutions from imposing mandatory arbitration agreements on consumers who have legal grievances.
Syndicates’ take
Kathleen Parker: The central question is: How do you make health care both cost-effective as well as fair? Many Americans simply don’t see the fairness in a system that requires them to pay high premiums for others’ poor health, some of which is, let’s face it, earned. Not deserved, but sometimes resulting from poor lifestyle choices.
Dana Milbank: That President Donald Trump would attempt to give the impression that he is leading a manufacturing revival makes sense: In the otherwise dismal new Washington Post-ABC poll, Trump’s handling of the economy is the only area in which he is viewed favorably by the public.
Ruben Navarrette: Scores of lawmakers – most often Republicans, but also some Democrats – haven’t let the fact that they don’t know the first thing about immigration stop them from feeling passionately about the topic.
Leonard Pitts Jr.: A National Rifle Association recruitment video raised eyebrows across the political spectrum. Many observers saw the ad as a coded incitement to violence.
David Leonhardt: Pick an issue that you find complicated, and grapple with it. Choose one on which you’re legitimately torn or harbor secret doubts. Read up on it. Don’t rush to explain away inconvenient evidence. Then do something truly radical: Consider changing your mind, at least partially.
David Brooks: Left-wing French intellectual Pierre Bourdieu is helpful reading in the age of Donald Trump. His great subject was the struggle for power in society, especially cultural and social power.
Mailbag
Cap and trade lets businesses off the hook for their pollution – Michael Santos, Antelope
Comments