Sacramento needs more than a slick video to lure millennials

1:35 Snow piles up, rivers rage after Northern California storms Pause

0:54 Amazing flock of birds near Sacramento airport

0:40 High water on the Sacramento River near Garden Highway

1:19 Sneak preview of Sacramento's "Ice Blocks"

1:12 Thrashing rains, winds batter Sacramento region

0:26 Sacramento artists prepare sequel to last year's unexpectedly popular Art Hotel

0:11 Emergency crews work to clear Interstate 80 mudslide

0:38 Lyft's most visited destinations for Sacramento in 2016

1:55 Watch how to install a TV antenna to get free channels