Sacramento needs more than a slick video to lure millennials

Erika D. Smith joined The Sacramento Bee in May 2015 after spending most of her career in the nebulous Midwest. She previously worked for The Indianapolis Star in Indiana, where, as metro columnist, she covered issues related to neighborhoods, community development, public safety and diversity. She also worked for five years at the Akron Beacon Journal in Ohio. She is a native of Cleveland.Contact Erika D. Smith at 916-321-1185, esmith@sacbee.com , on Twitter at @Erika_D_Smith or on Facebook at Erika D. Smith, Journalist