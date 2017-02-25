Siren song of Sierra is too much for California roads

0:59 Procession honors fallen CHP Officer Lucas Chellew Pause

1:13 CHP bell ringing service for Officer Lucas Chellew

11:32 Part One, Dixon movie studio deal: Is it real?

1:40 Randall Koroush is missed at Capitol Park

0:58 Watch: Drone flies over auxiliary spillway at Lake Oroville

0:46 See water rush at Oroville Dam as untested emergency spillway activated

0:50 CHP motorcycle officer dies in high speed chase

0:54 Mayor-elect Darrell Steinberg rakes mulch with Councilwoman Angelique Ashby, his former mayoral rival

0:44 Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying