Twitter, do America a favor. Delete Donald Trump’s account.

How did it come to this?
It’s the Fourth of July – a day when most Americans look for a reason to be proud of their country, dressing in some combination of red, white and blue, and watching fireworks.
But this year, we have the tweeting president, a man who makes it almost impossible to be proud of America. A 71-year-old grandfather who thinks it’s perfectly fine to tweet a childish video of a WWE match, in which he beats up a man with a CNN logo attached to his head.
“My use of social media is not Presidential – it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL,” Trump tweeted in defense of himself on Saturday. “Make America Great Again!”
Whatever.
It’s clear by now that Trump has no shame. He’s not about to grow up or stop embarrassing the country he was elected to represent. So, with such limited options, it is high time for Twitter to be the adult in this situation and ban the president’s @realDonaldTrump account.
Treat him just like Martin Shkreli and Milo Yiannopoulos. Dump him.
It’s not like the Silicon Valley company doesn’t have enough reasons to do so. The president violates the California company’s notoriously toothless terms of service every chance he gets. This has been obvious for months now.
According to its own rules, Twitter can suspend an account for several reasons, including if the user makes violent threats; attacks people based on race, religion, gender and more; or engages “in the targeted abuse or harassment of others.”
Trump attacks everyone: heads of state, ordinary Americans, journalists. Women seem to be his favorite target, though.
How could we forget last week’s tweetslam of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski? He called her “crazy” and “dumb as a rock,” and falsely accused her of “bleeding badly” from a “face-lift.”
This is our president, people. ’Merica! Aren’t you proud?
Trump is the internet troll we’ve been warned not to feed, which is next to impossible when that troll also happens to be the leader of the free world.
But when asked in recent days whether some of the president’s tweets violated its rules against harassment or inciting violence, a Twitter spokeswoman told HuffPost: “We don’t comment on individual accounts, for privacy and security reasons.”
No one should be surprised. CEO Jack Dorsey has given similar mealy mouthed answers when asked such questions in the past. I get it. Twitter doesn’t want to go there.
The company doesn’t want to risk the blowback from alt-right users who’ve camped out on its platform. Plus, Dorsey surely knows if Twitter goes after Trump, it will be forced to drain the entire swamp or be seen as biased. And Twitter is truly the swamp. Just ask Leslie Jones of “SNL.”
But there’s a serious and growing debate about this that can’t be ignored. This latest series of tweets have prompted some people to push Twitter to ban the president, including DNC Deputy Chair Keith Ellison.
Meanwhile, Kellyanne Conway, adding to the nonsense coming out of the White House, maintained that Trump is just using social media to make an honest connection with his supporters, which is very important to him. Because he’s a man of the people.
Trump is the kind of president who makes power accessible to average Americans. Not the kind who would cordon off the entire block of Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House, positioning police officers in the street, so average Americans can no longer even approach the fence. Except that he is.
But I digress.
“The American people see that (the media are) trying to interfere with the president communicating directly through his very powerful social-media network channels,” Conway said Monday on “Fox & Friends.”
Meanwhile, that “powerful” tweet of Trump “wrestling” with the CNN guy? It has been archived to the official @POTUS account. That means, future generations can look back on that tweet and this time and wonder what in the world their ancestors were thinking.
Twitter should consider it an act of patriotism to dump Trump from its platform.
In fact, the Silicon Valley company should do it today. What better occasion than the Fourth of July than for Americans to declare their independence from Trump’s social media shenanigans?
Not forever. We do need to know what goes on in the president’s power-hungry, little mind. The future of the country could depend on it and Twitter does provide that vile window.
But by all means, ban him for a month or maybe two. Put him in the virtual corner. Treat him like the tantrum-throwing man-child that he is.
Trump needs a timeout.
Erika D. Smith
