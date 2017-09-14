I’m a liberal. I’m black. But here’s why I still want Donald Trump to be president

More Videos

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume 2:47

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume

Pause
Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted 1:54

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees 1:10

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees

Watch how fast a dry Christmas tree will ignite and destroy your house 1:16

Watch how fast a dry Christmas tree will ignite and destroy your house

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 1:54

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind'

Kevin de Leon says he has been 'humbled' by sexual harassment reports in the Senate 1:36

Kevin de Leon says he has been 'humbled' by sexual harassment reports in the Senate

California congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump 1:11

California congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump

Five things to know about sexual harassment in the workplace 0:28

Five things to know about sexual harassment in the workplace

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win 1:59

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win

Sights and jazzy sounds from Sacramento Music Festival 2017 3:27

Sights and jazzy sounds from Sacramento Music Festival 2017

  • Trump reveals more about The Wall, his meeting with Democratic leaders in DACA statement

    President Donald Trump told reporters before he left for Florida on Sept. 14, 2017 that funding "The Wall" would come after a plan for DACA but also said that samples of the proposed border wall between the U.S. and Mexico were being constructed.

President Donald Trump told reporters before he left for Florida on Sept. 14, 2017 that funding "The Wall" would come after a plan for DACA but also said that samples of the proposed border wall between the U.S. and Mexico were being constructed. The White House
President Donald Trump told reporters before he left for Florida on Sept. 14, 2017 that funding "The Wall" would come after a plan for DACA but also said that samples of the proposed border wall between the U.S. and Mexico were being constructed. The White House
Erika D. Smith

Erika D. Smith

Associate editor and editorial writer

Erika D. Smith

I’m a liberal. I’m black. But here’s why I still want Donald Trump to be president

By Erika D. Smith

esmith@sacbee.com

September 14, 2017 06:01 PM

UPDATED September 15, 2017 08:04 AM

From the day Donald Trump descended that escalator in Trump Tower and declared, between xenophobic slurs, that he was running for president, Democrats have been wondering: What will it take for his supporters to dump him?

 
Opinion

Now we know. Well, maybe. This is “Teflon Don” we’re talking about.

But as word spread Thursday about Trump’s tentative agreement with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to protect DACA recipients from deportation and delay talk of funding the border wall, he also became “Amnesty Don.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Some of his supporters were so apoplectic that they were burning their “Make America Great Again” gear and posting videos of it to social media. Even far-right provocateur Ann Coulter, who penned the book “In Trump We Trust,” was disgusted enough to unload in a tweetstorm:

“At this point, who DOESN’T want Trump impeached?”

Well ...

“If we’re not getting a wall,” she continued, “I’d prefer President Pence.”

Uhh ...

As a former Indiana resident who lived through Mike Pence’s soul-sucking time as governor, the notion that the vice president could become president is something I try to pretend could never happen. But with Trump alienating his base, and Pence trying to curry favor with Republican donors, running what’s essentially a shadow presidential campaign for 2020 while sucking up to Trump, it’s something to seriously consider.

President Mike Pence. Would he be better than President Donald Trump? The answer depends on your politics.

If you’re a conservative Republican who doesn’t mind the church being in your life, every minute of every day, then Pence is probably your man.

As president, Pence would quickly bring his pals from Liberty University, Focus on the Family and the Heritage Foundation into his administration.

His agenda would consist of making abortion and same-sex marriage illegal again; bringing prayer back to schools and encouraging the teaching of creationism over evolution; shredding the social safety net and probably privatizing it; letting people buy as many guns as they want; giving corporations huge tax breaks and letting them pollute as much as they want; and putting a stop to criminal justice reform and any momentum to legalize marijuana.

And he’d do all of this efficiently, with an aww-shucks smile, and a patronizing wave of his hand and shake of his head. He’d pour on the earnest Midwestern charm, while somehow never actually answering a single question. He never answered any of mine when I interviewed him.

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Pence isn’t a loud-and-obnoxiously-proud white nationalist like Trump, but he is very much for the advancement of white people – particularly straight, white, Christian men.

As governor, he supported a push for a Sheriff Joe Arpaio-style crackdown on undocumented immigrants – until it was declared unconstitutional, that is. So beware, Dreamers.

During the campaign, he categorically dismissed any role of racial bias in policing. “Enough of this seeking every opportunity to demean law enforcement broadly by making the accusation of implicit bias whenever tragedy happens,” said Pence, the white man.

And transgender people? I’m honestly not sure he knows even that they exist – and if he does, he thinks they’re just “confused” people who need to “commit” themselves to the Lord.

So that’s why, if you’re a liberal independent or a Democrat, President Trump is by far the better option than President Pence.

Sure, the current administration is a dysfunctional dumpster fire. The White House is packed with people who are just fine with alternative facts, willful ignorance, incompetence, impatience and hubris. There’s rampant nepotism, sexism and racism. Conspiracy theories are entertained in the Oval Office and scientific facts are dismissed.

But it’s because of this that Trump has yet to enact a single major piece of legislation.

On tax reform, I’m not holding my breath and neither should corporate America. And on immigration, Trump might have an only-Nixon-can-go-to-China moment. But at the speed the president is backpedaling from this supposed deal with Pelosi and Schumer, that’s rather uncertain.

Sure, Trump is the hothead president most likely to get us into a nuclear war with North Korea, and he’s lazy and uninterested in details enough to let members of his cabinet roll back Obama-era regulations at their prerogative.

But as I wrote back in July 2016, when Trump was still considering Pence as his running mate, both men are “really just two sides of the same crazy coin.”

I said it then, and I’ll say it now: Like Trump, Pence is tone deaf. He is uninterested in learning what he doesn’t know. He’s an ideologue who surrounds himself with people who tell him what he wants to hear. His bubble is so airtight that differing opinions often come as a shock to him.

Today, we know exactly how crazy Trump is. We know his weaknesses as a president, chapter and verse. We know how dangerous he is. And so many of us here in California, a.k.a. the headquarters of the resistance, might wish he were gone.

Be careful what you wish for.

Erika D. Smith: 916-321-1185, @Erika_D_Smith

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume 2:47

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume

Pause
Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted 1:54

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees 1:10

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees

Watch how fast a dry Christmas tree will ignite and destroy your house 1:16

Watch how fast a dry Christmas tree will ignite and destroy your house

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 1:54

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind'

Kevin de Leon says he has been 'humbled' by sexual harassment reports in the Senate 1:36

Kevin de Leon says he has been 'humbled' by sexual harassment reports in the Senate

California congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump 1:11

California congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump

Five things to know about sexual harassment in the workplace 0:28

Five things to know about sexual harassment in the workplace

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win 1:59

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win

Sights and jazzy sounds from Sacramento Music Festival 2017 3:27

Sights and jazzy sounds from Sacramento Music Festival 2017

  • 'Every time the sheriff gets on the news, he talks about me,' Black Lives Matter leader says

    Tanya Faison leads protesters down Stockton Boulevard toward Fruitridge. Dozens of drivers were forced to take an unscheduled detour.

'Every time the sheriff gets on the news, he talks about me,' Black Lives Matter leader says

View More Video

About This Blog


Erika D. Smith joined The Sacramento Bee in May 2015 after spending most of her career in the nebulous Midwest. She previously worked for The Indianapolis Star in Indiana, where, as metro columnist, she covered issues related to neighborhoods, community development, public safety and diversity. She also worked for five years at the Akron Beacon Journal in Ohio. She is a native of Cleveland.

Contact Erika D. Smith at 916-321-1185, esmith@sacbee.com, on Twitter at @Erika_D_Smith or on Facebook at Erika D. Smith, Journalist