Ban cars that run on gas? That’s just crazy, California!

Traffic creeps along the eastbound Hollywood Freeway in downtown Los Angeles in this 2014 photo. This stretch of Interstate 5 is one of the most highly trafficked areas in the state, with congestion that contributes mightly to carbon emission rates. An upcoming bill from Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, would force Californians out of their gas guzzlers and into electric vehicles starting in 2040. Damian Dovarganes AP