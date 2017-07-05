When will there be new life for Sleep Train Arena?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:03 Watch Kings fans soak in last game at Sleep Train Arena Pause 0:22 Watch Sacramento Kings final game at Sleep Train Arena in less than 15 seconds 6:10 Kings assistant coach Jason March likes how the Kings have worked to prepare for summer league 4:05 Buddy Hield is looking to be a leader starting in summer league 0:59 Some crazy-big numbers on the Oroville spillway rebuild 0:55 Mayflies cover cars, people at Kentucky gas station 1:15 Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep 1:15 Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep 2:57 Placer County deputy shows his dance moves to celebrate Independence Day 3:29 North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Watch the last Sacramento Kings final game at Sleep Train Arena in less than 15 seconds in this timelapse. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee

Watch the last Sacramento Kings final game at Sleep Train Arena in less than 15 seconds in this timelapse. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee