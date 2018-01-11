President Trump shows his true colors – and he prefers white

Let’s face facts: Our president holds racist views.

Opinion

They hit the headlines again with reports, first in the Washington Post, that Donald Trump railed Thursday against immigrants from “s---hole countries” such as Haiti, El Salvador and in Africa and called for taking more people from Norway, which is nearly 90 percent white.

But those who have been paying attention already suspected the darkness in Trump’s heart.

It should have been obvious from the despicable things he said about Mexican immigrants.

It should have been clear from his anti-Muslim rants.

It seeped through in his reaction to the deadly march in Charlottesville, Va., putting white supremacists on the same level as civil rights demonstrators.

And now it’s emerging again in the debate over Dreamers and Salvadorans who have been protected from deportation. Trump says he wants an $18 billion wall on the border with Mexico and an end to the visa lottery and “chain migration.”

His entire immigration policy seems to have the goal of reducing immigration from non-white countries and somehow boosting immigration from Europe. Trump says he wants to put America First in all matters. But this isn’t the America that many of us cherish – the nation of immigrants, of the Statue of Liberty.

Advocacy groups for immigrants condemned what Trump said Thursday. Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, tweeted that the president’s comments “are further proof that his Make America Great Again agenda is really a Make America White Again agenda.”

The White House issued a statement that didn’t deny his slur, but defended his stand on immigration. The truth also is that all this may actually solidify Trump’s support among his base – the one-third of Americans who apparently will stand by him no matter what he does or says, no matter how outrageous or unfair or damaging.

For me, however, the conclusion is inescapable. He’s a stain on the presidency. He’s a demagogue. And he very well could be a full-on racist.

It’s terrible. But it would be even worse if we ignore it.