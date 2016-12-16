Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media

Sacramento Kings DeMarcus Cousins goes on a profane tirade against Sacramento Bee sports columnist Andy Furillo.
Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee

Joe Davidson

Stone Smartt, Del Oro

Del Oro High School football competes for a CIF State championship on Saturday at Sacramento State. The catalyst is quarterback Stone Smartt, a 4.0 student who also talks here about who the best athlete in the family is.

Editor's Choice Videos