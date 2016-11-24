Ami Bera’s tough path to re-election in 2016

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says Pause

6:18 Shasta County sheriff press conference on Sherri Papini abduction

1:22 Sherri Papini's sister shares family's grief

1:17 Suspect caught on camera in Tahoe food scare

1:14 Could a ransom bring Redding "supermom" back home?

1:57 Asian residents of south Sacramento describe wave of robberies

1:29 Sacramento police officer facing drug and weapons charges likely has 'addiction issue,' attorney says

3:03 Happy Thanksgiving, from the always-happy Run to Feed the Hungry crowd

1:43 What are your hopes for this holiday season?