Current Job Openings at The Bee

Digital Ad Operations Manager - California Region
The Sacramento Bee, the area's leading source of online and print news, entertainment, and information, is seeking a Digital Ad Operations Manager to join its advertising sales team. The Bee is a leader within an exciting media industry. We have an unmatched product line to meet most businesses advertising needs. These channels include print, digital, social media, mobile, and niche products.
As the Digital Ad Operations Manager for McClatchy's California papers, you will be managing the regional campaign management team, contributing to the company’s strategic advertising initiatives and designing and implementing improved processes or operations policies.
The campaign management team is responsible for the launch, execution, fulfillment, optimization and tracking of digital advertising campaigns and is accountable for the retention and acquisition of digital customers for McClatchy’s California newspapers.
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree (B.A.) from four-year college or university and two to three years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience
- Requires successful management experience in digital advertising operations
- Thorough knowledge of digital sales and marketing, current business management, and strategic planning (forward looking)
- Leadership skills and the ability to coach direct reports
- Excellent communication (verbal and written) and presentation skills
- Ability to work in a deadline driven environment
If you meet these requirements and are interested in applying for this position, please send your resume and cover letter with salary requirements to resumes@sacbee.com.
Multimedia Sales Executives
The Sacramento Bee is looking for sales superstars who have experience in the digital marketing space. Ideal candidates are strategic thinkers who excel at developing and maintaining relationships with prospects and clients across organizations, effective at delivering the company's value proposition and has a strong track record of presenting ROI based solutions. Our openings cover multiple categories of business including auto, grocery, and political advertising.
Other desired skill sets include: Utilizes a consultative sales process that not only closes business but provides value and solutions for clients; generates a pipeline of prospects and continually moves opportunities through the sales funnel; and successfully works as part of a team and thrives independently.
A successful candidate will possess:
- At least 5 years of sales experience, 3 yrs. in media sales and prior digital sales or newspaper advertising experience needed. Bachelor's degree (B. A.) from four-year college or university preferred
- The ability, comfort and confidence to present and sell digital solutions
- Demonstrated success using a consultative sales process, in selling multiple categories of business and developing strategy/solutions to meet client needs – this includes creating and delivering strong, relevant sales presentations and being able to close a sale
- Excellent communications skills both written and oral
- Must be able to work in a fast-paced environment with daily deadlines where multi-tasking is critical
- Ability to work in a team environment
- Must be self-motivated and driven and excel at networking and relationship building
We need an experienced hunter/prospector sales professional who loves the consultative sales process and who can hit the ground running. You must have a good driving record and vehicle insurance.
The starting base pay for the position is $45,000 to $55,000 annually (depending on experience) plus commission. The Sacramento Bee, an equal opportunity employer, is committed to promoting diversity within our drug and alcohol free workplace.
Qualified candidates should email their cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to resumes@sacbee.com.
