Tammy Compton restocks tampons at Compton's Market, in Sacramento, on June 22, 2016.
Capitol Afternoon

Will Jerry Brown require public schools to provide free pads, tampons?

September 06, 2017 5:58 PM

In case you missed it:

California lawmakers are poised to send the governor a bill requiring public schools to stock bathrooms with free tampons and pads.

Southern California residents will soon drive on President Barack H. Obama Highway.

Another measure aims to protect immigrant farmworkers from deportation raids.

From the opinion pages:

Why California State University needs a campus in Stockton, according to Assemblywoman Susan Talamantes Eggman and Michael Tubbs.

Sen. Steve Glazer argues that Confederate statues belong in museums.

Proposed changes to the board that runs California’s energy grid are bad for transparency, writes Barry Moline.

