University of California joins the anti-Trump ‘resistance’

In case you missed it:
The University of California sued the Trump administration over DACA.
A proposed ballot initiative would make abortion first-degree murder.
A union-backed bill targeting dialysis centers was shelved for the year.
Behind the scenes of the Oroville Dam crisis, public safety officials clashed with dam operators.
An audit found improper taxpayer subsidies for the Delta tunnels project.
Some California counties have more opioid prescriptions than people.
Will Gov. Jerry Brown water down the “sanctuary state” bill?
From the opinion pages:
California must reach a compromise on the “sanctuary state” legislation, The Bee Editorial Board writes.
David Balto says California is taking the wrong path on internet privacy.
Democrats and Republicans are working together to fix health care, Rep. Ami Bera insists.
Comments