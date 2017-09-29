Capitol Afternoon

John Chiang releases his (mostly boring) tax returns

September 29, 2017 7:40 PM

In case you missed it: California Treasurer John Chiang is the second candidate in the 2018 race for governor to release his tax returns.

No more gas cars in California? One Democratic lawmaker thinks that’s a good idea.

California passed sweeping legislation on housing Friday. Get a rundown of the bills here.

Will Brown sign legislation making California’s gun laws tougher?

From the opinion pages:

Brown has a chance to help nursing home patients, The Sacramento Bee’s Editorial Board writes.

