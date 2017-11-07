Can armored cars protect California’s $1 billion marijuana payday?

In case you missed it:
How California could collect taxes from the marijuana industry next year.
The California chapter of the NAACP wants to change the “racist” national anthem.
Gov. Jerry Brown wants to link California’s carbon market to Europe.
Former Republican Congressman Doug Ose is taking a “real look” at running for governor.
These 500 special interests spent the most influencing California lawmakers this year.
From the opinion pages:
Secrecy lets sexual harassers escape justice, writes Sen. Connie Leyva.
The proposed Republican tax cuts could hammer California’s poor, says Marcus Anthony Hunter.
Ending NAFTA could sour California’s booming dairy industry, warns Tom Vilsack.
