House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi during a news conference on Capitol Hill in February 2017.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi during a news conference on Capitol Hill in February 2017. J. Scott Applewhite The Associated Press
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi during a news conference on Capitol Hill in February 2017. J. Scott Applewhite The Associated Press

Capitol Afternoon

Nancy Pelosi fundraising a double-edged sword for 2018 Democrats

November 08, 2017 8:00 PM

In case you missed it:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is both a help and a hindrance as Democrats try to take back Congress next year.

Gov. Jerry Brown blasted climate change “denialists in the room” at European Parliament.

Brown called climate denial a “receding perspective,” but he warned that climate innovation is not “child’s play.”

From the opinion pages:

One tunnel would still devastate the Delta, Barbara Barrigan-Parrilla and Osha Meserve argue.

Why pay good and bad teachers the same?, wonders Micah Grant.

Restroom access at Capitol Park has become a problem. And that problem doesn’t smell like a rose, Edgar Sanchez writes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Run over by a train: 'I was just stuck there in the dark with no legs'

    Joe Nevis of Marysville was run over by an Amtrak train on December 24, 2016. He talks with Sacramento Bee reporter Sam Stanton about what he remembers from the incident. He is currently suing Amtrak. Filmed November 8, 2017.

Run over by a train: 'I was just stuck there in the dark with no legs'

Run over by a train: 'I was just stuck there in the dark with no legs' 1:20

Run over by a train: 'I was just stuck there in the dark with no legs'
Seen these guys? Video captures armed robbers at Fair Oaks phone store 1:53

Seen these guys? Video captures armed robbers at Fair Oaks phone store
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

View More Video