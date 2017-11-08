Nancy Pelosi fundraising a double-edged sword for 2018 Democrats

In case you missed it:
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is both a help and a hindrance as Democrats try to take back Congress next year.
Gov. Jerry Brown blasted climate change “denialists in the room” at European Parliament.
Brown called climate denial a “receding perspective,” but he warned that climate innovation is not “child’s play.”
From the opinion pages:
One tunnel would still devastate the Delta, Barbara Barrigan-Parrilla and Osha Meserve argue.
Why pay good and bad teachers the same?, wonders Micah Grant.
Restroom access at Capitol Park has become a problem. And that problem doesn’t smell like a rose, Edgar Sanchez writes.
