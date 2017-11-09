The dome of the state Capitol glows in the early evening in Sacramento.
The dome of the state Capitol glows in the early evening in Sacramento. Rich Pedroncelli AP
Capitol Afternoon

California Capitol has investigated 30 sexual harassment complaints since 2007

November 09, 2017 8:00 PM

The California Legislature is investigating an average of three sexual harassment complaints per year.

Sen. Tony Mendoza fired three aides in September as they reported to the Senate that he sexually harassed another employee.

Is President Donald Trump helping California forge global partnerships in its fight against climate change?

Gov. Jerry Brown brought his love of charts to Europe.

California will not require drivers for ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft to get fingerprinted.

Bill Whalen argues the unfolding sexual harassment scandal won’t change the Capitol.

If it’s going to hurt Californians, Rep. Tom McClintock says, postpone some of the GOP tax plan.

Will an anti-Trump wave overwhelm the GOP in 2018? Or has gerrymandering rigged our future? Hedrick Smith asks.

Deborah Gordon offers three ways to clean up California’s oil production.

Silicon Valley has a duty to help with the Russia investigation. Here’s how, Rep. Adam Schiff writes.

