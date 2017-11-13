California Gov. Jerry Brown, front, right, flanked by Monsignor Marcelo Sorondo, shows a paper during a workshop organized by Vatican on the climate change, at the Casina Pio IV, at the Vatican, Saturday Nov.4, 2017.
California Gov. Jerry Brown, front, right, flanked by Monsignor Marcelo Sorondo, shows a paper during a workshop organized by Vatican on the climate change, at the Casina Pio IV, at the Vatican, Saturday Nov.4, 2017. Alessandra Tarantino AP
Capitol Afternoon

‘I hate everything.’ Is Jerry Brown enjoying himself in Europe?

November 13, 2017 6:17 PM

In case you missed it:

Gov. Jerry Brown nears the end of his European trip, and goes a few rounds with a reporter.

Will we be wiped out by climate change?

It wasn’t all pleasant for Brown on his climate change campaign.

Video: Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger talk about what’s killing us

Senate leaders find a new way to handle harassment complaints.

Sen. Tony Mendoza faces allegations from a second woman.

Hostile workplace claims dog one candidate for the CalPERS board.

From the opinion pages:

The Bee Editorial Board asks: Just what was Mendoza thinking?

No time to lose on climate change policy, the board writes

.

