‘I hate everything.’ Is Jerry Brown enjoying himself in Europe?

In case you missed it:
Gov. Jerry Brown nears the end of his European trip, and goes a few rounds with a reporter.
Will we be wiped out by climate change?
It wasn’t all pleasant for Brown on his climate change campaign.
Video: Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger talk about what’s killing us
Senate leaders find a new way to handle harassment complaints.
Sen. Tony Mendoza faces allegations from a second woman.
Hostile workplace claims dog one candidate for the CalPERS board.
From the opinion pages:
The Bee Editorial Board asks: Just what was Mendoza thinking?
No time to lose on climate change policy, the board writes
