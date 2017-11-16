Sacramento police close sexual misconduct investigation into California assemblyman

In case you missed it:
Sacramento police closed their investigation into Assemblyman Devon Mathis because they could not “substantiate that a crime occurred.”
Mathis, a Visalia Republican, had been accused by a Southern California blogger of sexual misconduct with a legislative staff member.
A third woman, meanwhile, is alleging Sen. Tony Mendoza misbehaved.
Latino lawmakers are redefining what it means to be an environmentalist in California.
The bail industry pushed back on a report by the California judiciary recommending the elimination of money bail.
Gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa presents his plan to get the California economy working for everyone.
California’s pot industry will be awash with cash. How dangerous is that? Foon Rhee wonders.
There was a tool to get the Tehama County shooter into treatment, but the system failed, John Snook writes.
Lillian Kimbell suggests a new way to fund the University of California and California State University.
Ted Lempert and Lenny Mendonca worry California isn’t living up to its promise to make a college education accessible to all students.
California doesn’t need more awareness on homelessness. It needs more solutions, Joel John Roberts says.
