Capitol Afternoon

California lawmakers move on Capitol harassment allegations

November 27, 2017 05:42 PM

In case you missed it:

Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra called it quits the day before the Legislature’s first public hearing on the Capitol culture of sexual harassment.

The Senate stripped Sen. Tony Mendoza of his leadership positions.

​California businesses push for 2017 immigration fix in Congress, but hopes fade

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jerry Brown thinks it’s OK to reduce pension benefits for current public employees.

Know a state department overrun with nepotism? Here’s who to call.

From the opinion pages:

Don’t let judges hijack California bail reform, writes Jeff Adachi.

California’s state budget seems healthy, but it isn’t, says Dan Walters.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch strong winds and rain lashing Sierra over 8-hour span in just 35 seconds

    This video from the National Weather Service Reno office shows nearly 8 hours of weather time-lapsed into 35 seconds. You can see lenticular clouds, waves of stronger winds, and then rain moving in. This was shot on Sunday, November 26, 2017.

Watch strong winds and rain lashing Sierra over 8-hour span in just 35 seconds

Watch strong winds and rain lashing Sierra over 8-hour span in just 35 seconds 0:37

Watch strong winds and rain lashing Sierra over 8-hour span in just 35 seconds
Watch Sac SPCA dogs, other animals cheer up Sac State students 1:26

Watch Sac SPCA dogs, other animals cheer up Sac State students
This police recruitment video is like no other - heavy on the humor 2:59

This police recruitment video is like no other - heavy on the humor

View More Video