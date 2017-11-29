On the hot seat, Sen. Tony Mendoza sends his holiday greetings

In case you missed it:
Facing heat over alleged sexual misconduct, Sen. Tony Mendoza bemoans the “current national climate” in a holiday message to his friends and neighbors.
Lawmaker calls for confidential hotline to report sexual misconduct
Sen. Dianne Feinstein still wants to ban bump stocks in rifles to help prevent another mass shooting
Will the federal government undermine California voters' decision to legalize recreational marijuana?
From the opinion pages:
Republican Assemblyman Travis Allen wants the state Supreme Court to weigh in on ballot language for his gas tax repeal measure.
The Republican tax plan is dangerous, writes Hendrick Smith, executive editor of reclaimtheamericandream.org
