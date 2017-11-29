Capitol Afternoon

On the hot seat, Sen. Tony Mendoza sends his holiday greetings

November 29, 2017 07:12 PM

In case you missed it:

Facing heat over alleged sexual misconduct, Sen. Tony Mendoza bemoans the “current national climate” in a holiday message to his friends and neighbors.

Lawmaker calls for confidential hotline to report sexual misconduct

Sen. Dianne Feinstein still wants to ban bump stocks in rifles to help prevent another mass shooting

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Will the federal government undermine California voters' decision to legalize recreational marijuana?

From the opinion pages:

Republican Assemblyman Travis Allen wants the state Supreme Court to weigh in on ballot language for his gas tax repeal measure.

The Republican tax plan is dangerous, writes Hendrick Smith, executive editor of reclaimtheamericandream.org

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Garrett Temple starts a new mentoring program at Sacramento High School

    The Kings' Garrett Temple helped serve dinner with teammates Frank Mason III, and Harry Giles at Sacramento High School where he started a program to mentor students. It's an idea he came up with this summer to help bridge the divide between private and public schools.

Garrett Temple starts a new mentoring program at Sacramento High School

Garrett Temple starts a new mentoring program at Sacramento High School 1:12

Garrett Temple starts a new mentoring program at Sacramento High School
Garoppolo prepares for his big debut 8:02

Garoppolo prepares for his big debut
Bradshaw Animal Shelter is full of cats; here's a look at a few 0:51

Bradshaw Animal Shelter is full of cats; here's a look at a few

View More Video