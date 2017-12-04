‘He blocked me in that room:’ lobbyist names lawmaker she says assaulted her

In case you missed it:
Assemblyman Matt Dababneh allegedly masturbated in front of a lobbyist and showed off a drawer full of condoms at a previous job, according to two women
Remember that violent Neo-Nazi rally at the Capitol last year? A white supremacist is in court, rejecting a plea deal over the melee
Can the state improve its wildfire emergency alerts to save lives?
Never miss a local story.
Let’s welcome 1,100 state workers to a new office downtown ... sooner or later
From the opinion pages:
The Bee editorial board argues Dababneh should be suspended
Racial disparities persist in California and demand attention, argue Robert Ross of the California endowment and John Kim of Advancement Project California
Comments