Capitol Afternoon

‘He blocked me in that room:’ lobbyist names lawmaker she says assaulted her

December 04, 2017 05:51 PM

In case you missed it:

Assemblyman Matt Dababneh allegedly masturbated in front of a lobbyist and showed off a drawer full of condoms at a previous job, according to two women

Remember that violent Neo-Nazi rally at the Capitol last year? A white supremacist is in court, rejecting a plea deal over the melee

Can the state improve its wildfire emergency alerts to save lives?

Let’s welcome 1,100 state workers to a new office downtown ... sooner or later

From the opinion pages:

The Bee editorial board argues Dababneh should be suspended

Racial disparities persist in California and demand attention, argue Robert Ross of the California endowment and John Kim of Advancement Project California

