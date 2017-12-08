Will state workers lose their jobs over new background checks?

California wildfire forces beach community evacuations

Along the California coast between Ventura and Santa Barbara the state's biggest wildfire approached beach communities as flames leapt from steep hillsides across US Highway 101 on Thursday. The flames forced an evacuation of dozens of homes at Faria Beach. The massive fire also threatened Ojai, a scenic mountain town of 7,000 people dubbed "Shangri-La" and known for its boutique hotels and New Age spiritual retreats.