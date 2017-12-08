Will state workers lose their jobs over new background checks?

In case you missed it:
Thousands of state workers face criminal background checks, and some could lose their jobs.
Problems go uncorrected for years at California dams despite being flagged repeatedly by inspectors.
Assemblyman Matt Dababneh announced that he will step down at the end of the month amid sexual harassment and assault allegations.
California can preserve state and local tax deduction, even if Congress ends it.
From our opinion pages:
‘Dreamers’ must be saved, but not by Democrats holding government hostage, writes The Bee Editorial Board.
The Bee Editorial Board applauds Mayor Steinberg for a strong first year, and says there’s plenty more to do in 2018.
