Capitol Afternoon

December 8, 2017 6:01 PM

Will state workers lose their jobs over new background checks?

In case you missed it:

Thousands of state workers face criminal background checks, and some could lose their jobs.

Problems go uncorrected for years at California dams despite being flagged repeatedly by inspectors.

Assemblyman Matt Dababneh announced that he will step down at the end of the month amid sexual harassment and assault allegations.

California can preserve state and local tax deduction, even if Congress ends it.

From our opinion pages:

‘Dreamers’ must be saved, but not by Democrats holding government hostage, writes The Bee Editorial Board.

The Bee Editorial Board applauds Mayor Steinberg for a strong first year, and says there’s plenty more to do in 2018.

Related content

Capitol Afternoon

Comments

 

Videos

More Videos

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with 'purple wind' 1:31

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"

Pause
Here's what you want to have ready to go in case of evacuation 1:00

Here's what you want to have ready to go in case of evacuation

Fire rages along the 405 in L.A. as gridlock ensues 0:35

Fire rages along the 405 in L.A. as gridlock ensues

Trump approves California disaster declaration as wildfires rage on 1:01

Trump approves California disaster declaration as wildfires rage on

Horse on California highway flees wildfires 0:49

Horse on California highway flees wildfires

Firefighters battling Southern California wildfires now must deal with 'purple wind' 1:31

Firefighters battling Southern California wildfires now must deal with 'purple wind'

Dramatic images of the fire burning near Ventura 1:15

Dramatic images of the fire burning near Ventura

Devastation in Santa Rosa's Fountaingrove neighborhood 1:07

Devastation in Santa Rosa's Fountaingrove neighborhood

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with 'purple wind' 1:31

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with 'purple wind'

Wind-whipped blaze moves dangerously fast across Southern California 1:01

Wind-whipped blaze moves dangerously fast across Southern California

  • California wildfire forces beach community evacuations

    Along the California coast between Ventura and Santa Barbara the state's biggest wildfire approached beach communities as flames leapt from steep hillsides across US Highway 101 on Thursday. The flames forced an evacuation of dozens of homes at Faria Beach. The massive fire also threatened Ojai, a scenic mountain town of 7,000 people dubbed "Shangri-La" and known for its boutique hotels and New Age spiritual retreats.

California wildfire forces beach community evacuations

View more video

Capitol Afternoon