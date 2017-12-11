California gun owners still unsure of what new rules mean for them

In case you missed it:
Gun owners have a lot of questions about new restrictions on weapons and ammunition that take effect Jan. 1. The Bee’s Ryan Sabalow answers them.
Who’s counting? California Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed 22 lawsuits against the Trump administration in 2017.
“Who better than Cheech to spread the news?” Cheech Marin records a PSA to help cannabis companies get legal.
Never miss a local story.
From the opinion pages:
Democrats must stand up for Dreamers, writes Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León.
Comments