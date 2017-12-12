Why Mayor Ed Lee mattered beyond San Francisco – especially in Sacramento

In case you missed it:
Yes, we’re following the Alabama Senate race tonight, too.
How sexual harassment is playing out in the California governor’s race.
State worker unions did not get their guy in an election for a CalPERS seat.
San Francisco’s interim mayor grew up on a tight income in the Western Addition.
From the opinion pages:
The Bee Editorial Board pays tribute to San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, who died suddenly last night.
Christopher Knittel offers an argument for a carbon tax.
