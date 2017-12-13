Sen. Bob Hertzberg accused of inappropriate hugging

In case you missed it:
State Sen. Bob Hertzberg, whose nickname is “Huggy Bear,” is facing accusations of inappropriate behavior.
California hasn’t doled out any money for claims after Oroville Dam crisis.
Now that Alabama’s U.S. Senate delagation is half blue, Democrats are giddy about their prospects in 2018.
From the opinion pages: The Sacramento Bee’s Editorial Board calls the Republican tax plan “a monstrosity.”
Ditch the tax plan and create a ‘New Deal’ for California, writes Sasha Abramsky, a Sacramento writer who teaches at UC Davis.
