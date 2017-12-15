The dome of the state Capitol glows in the early evening in Sacramento.
Capitol Afternoon

What’s up with that ballot initiative to elect 12,000 state representatives?

December 15, 2017 08:00 PM

In case you missed it:

Get to know Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox and his proposed ballot initiative to expand the Legislature by a hundred-fold.

The death of a California firefighter underscored the state’s “new normal” for wildfire season.

You’re paying for America’s smoothest roads. Can you tell?

Sen. Tony Mendoza refused to take a leave of absence while he is investigated for sexual misconduct.

Ten things Gov. Jerry Brown hates about the GOP tax plan.

A former governor of Vermont offered advice to California on creating a universal health care system.

From the opinion pages:

What Brown must get done before he retires to that ranch up in Colusa County, according to The Bee Editorial Board.

Denying women birth control is illegal and immoral. California is right to sue over it, Crystal Strait argues.

Stop trying to force nuns to provide birth control, California. Not all women approve, Meg McDonnell says.

The way Congress funds firefighting is a disaster California lawmakers should fix, David Edelson and Tim Quinn write.

