‘It was a rare day that several staffers were not screamed at,’ says Sherman aide

Former aides to Congressman Brad Sherman say they would have never felt comfortable raising concerns about Assemblyman Matt Dababneh.
California filed a lawsuit blasting federal regulators for suspending an Obama-era rule to curb methane flaring.
President Donald Trump nears his first major legislative victory on tax overhaul.
But he is as unpopular in California as Jimmy Carter a few months before Ronald Reagan’s election.
The Bee Editorial Board defends Sen. Bob Hertzberg, known for signature hugs, “his decency” and “his lack of scandal.”
Hertzberg’s accuser, former Assemblywoman Linda Halderman, pens a response: “I just asked the man to keep his hands off me, and he refused.”
