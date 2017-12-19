House Financial Services Committee member Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., gestures as he questions Federal Reserve Board Chair Janet Yellen during the committee's hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. Yellen said the financial health of the nation's banking system has strengthened considerably since the 2008 financial crisis, in part because of tougher regulations passed by Congress in 2010.
Capitol Afternoon

‘It was a rare day that several staffers were not screamed at,’ says Sherman aide

December 19, 2017 05:38 PM

Former aides to Congressman Brad Sherman say they would have never felt comfortable raising concerns about Assemblyman Matt Dababneh.

California filed a lawsuit blasting federal regulators for suspending an Obama-era rule to curb methane flaring.

President Donald Trump nears his first major legislative victory on tax overhaul.

But he is as unpopular in California as Jimmy Carter a few months before Ronald Reagan’s election.

The Bee Editorial Board defends Sen. Bob Hertzberg, known for signature hugs, “his decency” and “his lack of scandal.”

Hertzberg’s accuser, former Assemblywoman Linda Halderman, pens a response: “I just asked the man to keep his hands off me, and he refused.”

