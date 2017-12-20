Capitol Afternoon

Your choice for California governor could depend on how much you make

December 20, 2017 05:51 PM

In case you missed it: Gavin Newsom and Antonio Villaraigosa are leading in the polls ahead of next year’s governor’s race, and their source of support varies widely.

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer thinks Republicans who voted for the tax overhaul are more vulnerable headed into the 2018 midterms.

Here are some tips on navigating the tax overhaul.

Health insurance premiums are expected to go up after tax bill.

Some business owners and investors are praising the bill for its anticipated job growth.

On The State Worker: An internet outage made for a difficult workday downtown.

From the opinion pages: Low-income and minority communities must be involved in California’s plans to reduce greenhouse gases, writes Amy Vanderwarker, senior policy strategist at the California Environmental Justice Alliance.

