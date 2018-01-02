Trump vs. California economy: Boon to farmers; bust to foreign tech workers

In case you missed it:
As fish disappear, the Trump administration seeks to pump more California water south to San Joaquin Valley farms.
Trump is also considering changes to a visa program that affect many foreign tech workers in the state.
Why did John Chiang make that dig at San Francisco and other California politics questions we’re asking in 2018.
Why Walmart stores in California couldn’t sell ammo for more than a day.
Fake road signs mocked California’s new status as a “sanctuary state.”
Recreational marijuana sales get off to a slow start in Sacramento.
From the opinion pages:
Congress must aid “Dreamers” and children who need health care, The Bee Editorial Board says.
The next steps to ease California’s housing crisis, according to Michael C. Battaglia.
Don’t silence Democratic delegates on endorsements, urges Hilary Crosby.
