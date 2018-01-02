President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with children as they track Santa Claus' movements with the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa Tracker on Christmas Eve at the president's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.
Capitol Afternoon

Trump vs. California economy: Boon to farmers; bust to foreign tech workers

January 02, 2018 08:00 PM

In case you missed it:

As fish disappear, the Trump administration seeks to pump more California water south to San Joaquin Valley farms.

Trump is also considering changes to a visa program that affect many foreign tech workers in the state.

Why did John Chiang make that dig at San Francisco and other California politics questions we’re asking in 2018.

Why Walmart stores in California couldn’t sell ammo for more than a day.

Fake road signs mocked California’s new status as a “sanctuary state.”

Recreational marijuana sales get off to a slow start in Sacramento.

From the opinion pages:

Congress must aid “Dreamers” and children who need health care, The Bee Editorial Board says.

The next steps to ease California’s housing crisis, according to Michael C. Battaglia.

Don’t silence Democratic delegates on endorsements, urges Hilary Crosby.

