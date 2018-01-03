Capitol Afternoon

Darrell Steinberg to ICE director: Bring it on

January 03, 2018 06:10 PM

UPDATED 4 HOURS 50 MINUTES AGO

In case you missed it:

If the Trump administration starts arresting politicians who back sanctuary cities, Darrell Steinberg says they know where to find him.

One of the women who claimed Sen. Tony Mendoza sexually harassed her has filed a retaliation complaint.

A Sacramento lobbyist is suing her former employer, alleging she was fired after signing the We Said Enough letter.

The Assembly and Senate are finally working together on sexual harassment policies.

President Donald Trump has something to say about Steve Bannon.

We really don’t have very much snow yet in the Sierra Nevada.

A CalPERS board member has 18 months of salary coming to him while he contemplates retirement or re-election.

What can the Legislature do about housing this year?

From the opinion pages:

The Sacramento Bee editorial board asks, How far can California go to get around that awful Republican tax law?

