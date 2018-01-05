Capitol Afternoon

Solution for Dreamers tied to Trump’s border wall

By Taryn Luna

January 05, 2018 06:38 PM

In case you missed it:

Immigration advocates say any deal to protect Dreamers will likely give Trump his border wall.

A new proposal would restrict state and local agencies from carrying out Jeff Sessions’ war on weed.

Former Congressman Doug Ose opened a committee to run for governor.

Investigators say Department of Water Resources was “somewhat overconfident and complacent” leading up to the Oroville Dam failure.

On our opinion pages:

The Bee Editorial Board commends Hollywood actresses for standing together against sexual assault and harassment.

