Solution for Dreamers tied to Trump’s border wall

Immigration advocates say any deal to protect Dreamers will likely give Trump his border wall.
A new proposal would restrict state and local agencies from carrying out Jeff Sessions’ war on weed.
Former Congressman Doug Ose opened a committee to run for governor.
Investigators say Department of Water Resources was “somewhat overconfident and complacent” leading up to the Oroville Dam failure.
The Bee Editorial Board commends Hollywood actresses for standing together against sexual assault and harassment.
