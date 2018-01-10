Republicans like Arnold Schwarzenegger push for a ‘new way’ in California

In case you missed it:
How Chad Mayes and Arnold Schwarzenegger are trying to save the California Republican Party.
What to watch for in Gov. Jerry Brown’s last budget proposal.
California now has a one-two punch on the Russia inquiry.
Never miss a local story.
Safety wasn’t the only thing on the minds of Oroville Dam operators as they responded to the crisis last year.
Five things you need to know about gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa.
One prominent California progressive vehemently opposes an Oprah 2020 campaign.
From the opinion pages:
It’s time to talk about the right role for billionaires in politics, Erika Smith says.
Hollywood only steps up under pressure, so spare us the star-splaining on morality, Ben Shapiro writes.
Jon Fleischman says it’s a terrible idea for California to regulate the internet.
Comments