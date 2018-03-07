Sessions targets three California immigration laws

In case you missed it:
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions wants to kill these three California laws.
California cannot defy the federal government on immigration, Sessions declared in Sacramento.
The lawsuit is a stunt, an act of war, Gov. Jerry Brown replied.
Never miss a local story.
Protesters and supporters of Sessions took to the Sacramento streets. (VIDEO)
Trump will visit California next week.
Tom Steyer thinks millennials in California are needed to help liberals win back Congress.
From the opinion pages:
Bring it on, Mr. President, The Bee Editorial Board writes.
In his tweeted attacks on Sessions and others, Trump is becoming an autocrat, writes author and UC Davis teacher Sasha Abramsky.
Comments