What Sessions and California are really fighting about

In case you missed it:
At affordable housing forum, Delaine Eastin is the only candidate to unequivocally back rent control.
Trump's reelection campaign aims to capitalize on the lawsuit against California.
No more hugging for Bob Hertzberg.
Never miss a local story.
Good news for the political crowd: A new steakhouse and bar will open across from the Capitol.
From the opinion pages:
This is what Jeff Sessions and California are really fighting about, writes Kevin R. Johnson, U.C. Davis law school dean.
Teachers need gun control, not guns, according to Tom Torlakson, state superintendent of public instruction, and past California Teachers of the Year Brian McDaniel and Michael Hayden.
It's time for a new guard of California Democrats to push single-payer health care, write UC Berkeley lecturer Harry Snyder and public health policy advocate Courtney Hutchison.
Comments