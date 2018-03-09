Is time almost up for Anthony Kennedy?

In case you missed it:
Is the end near for Anthony Kennedy's time on the U.S. Supreme Court?
The union representing guards at California veterans' homes says they need guns on the job.
Gavin Newsom tells school leaders to not discipline students for gun violence walkouts.
One Sacramento-area school district gets more NRA money than any other district in the U.S.
In the U.S. versus California legal battle, who will win?
Here are the 30 most liberal places in California, and here are the 30 most conservative places in California.
California and Taiwan are both younger siblings with mean big brothers, writes Joe Mathews of Zócalo Public Square.
