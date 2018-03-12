Drought one of California's worst since Columbus arrived

In case you missed it:
California's last drought was one of the worst since the 1400s.
Gov. Jerry Brown invited Trump to support his high-speed rail project.
Need a job? Caltrans has thousands of openings to fill.
From the opinion pages:
Only one aspect of the Sessions lawsuit against California has any merit, UC Berkeley School of Law dean and professor Erwin Chemerinsky writes.
California should not impede ICE, writes Robert C. Bonner, a former federal district judge and former commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Yountville was an example of how social workers and counselors risk their lives helping veterans, Foon Rhee writes.
