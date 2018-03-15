Karin Caves began her last job in California politics in October 2017, when she was sworn in as a deputy director of the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration. She died on March 15.
Karin Caves began her last job in California politics in October 2017, when she was sworn in as a deputy director of the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration. She died on March 15.
Karin Caves, longtime Sacramento political consultant, dies

March 15, 2018 06:14 PM

Karin Caves died after a brief illness.

