Karin Caves, longtime Sacramento political consultant, dies

Karin Caves died after a brief illness.
A new coalition unveiled Thursday the latest push to overhaul California's health care system. (VIDEO)
A Caltrans porn scandal could cost taxpayers more than $5 million.
The state Senate appointed an undocumented immigrant to a state post.
Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom should resign, Amanda Renteria said Thursday.
Water agencies are fighting the state's proposed conservation rules.
Trump will return to California, Hoover Institution research fellow Bill Whalen writes.
100 years ago, four women began California's #MeToo movement.
To fight climate change, free the California Public Utilities Commission from restrictive rules, write S. David Freeman, a former manger of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, and Frank Lindh, former general counsel of the CPUC.
