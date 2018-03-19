Capitol Afternoon

To win House seats, California Dems consider attacking their own

The Bee Capitol Bureau

March 19, 2018 08:00 PM

In case you missed it:

Is that the Brady Bunch? Or Rep. Jeff Denham's seven primary opponents?

That ballot is one reason California Democrats may attack their own candidates to clear a path to November.

CalPERS said no to a gun divestment request.

Surveys show California public workers are worried about CalPERS and CalSTRS.

Congressional Democrats halted a GOP effort to speed a Shasta Dam expansion.

From the opinion pages:

California needs a fully online community college system, writes Jacqueline Martinez Garcel, CEO of the Latino Community Foundation.

