To win House seats, California Dems consider attacking their own

In case you missed it:
Is that the Brady Bunch? Or Rep. Jeff Denham's seven primary opponents?
That ballot is one reason California Democrats may attack their own candidates to clear a path to November.
CalPERS said no to a gun divestment request.
Surveys show California public workers are worried about CalPERS and CalSTRS.
Congressional Democrats halted a GOP effort to speed a Shasta Dam expansion.
From the opinion pages:
California needs a fully online community college system, writes Jacqueline Martinez Garcel, CEO of the Latino Community Foundation.
