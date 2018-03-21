Chevron lawyer stresses climate change 'uncertainties' in court tutorial

In case you missed it:
In a San Francisco court "tutorial," a lawyer for Chevron deflected industry responsibility for climate change.
The California GOP is like the Titanic, but Leonardo DiCaprio can still survive, Arnold Schwarzenegger said Wednesday.
State scientists want one last raise from Gov. Jerry Brown.
Where's Becerra? AG candidates chastised the incumbent's absence at a debate.
From the opinion pages:
If illegal immigration is good for California, Democrats should show us the data supporting it, conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro writes.
Costly lawsuits against oil firms do not help the climate change fight, writes Dorothy Rothrock, president of the California Manufacturers & Technology Association.
